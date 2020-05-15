EOS Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00027368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM and EXX. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $4.15 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,019,347,005 coins and its circulating supply is 922,646,994 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Huobi, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Koinex, WazirX, RightBTC, BCEX, ABCC, Exrates, Tidex, Ovis, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Tidebit, LBank, GOPAX, Bibox, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, HitBTC, QBTC, Liqui, Bilaxy, EXX, Zebpay, Upbit, Hotbit, OEX, DragonEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, BitMart, IDAX, DigiFinex, YoBit, Coinone, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Exmo, Rfinex, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Binance, Cryptomate, Kucoin, BigONE, BitFlip, Bithumb, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Coindeal, Kraken, TOPBTC, C2CX, OpenLedger DEX, DOBI trade, Neraex, Coinrail, COSS, CPDAX, Kuna and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

