Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0003

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $114,138.84 and approximately $140.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,173,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

