Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Securian Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $57,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.44.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $658.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,691. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

