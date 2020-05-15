Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$55.61 on Friday. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$121.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$134.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 12.2900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at C$302,577.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQB. Cormark cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

