Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 12,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 450.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

