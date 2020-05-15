Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 978,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,994. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,561,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 353.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.