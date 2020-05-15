Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. 17,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

