Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.71. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,799. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.