Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 15th (ACGL, AMBC, APOG, ARTNA, ATSG, BBSI, BECN, BLBD, CAKE, CDXC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 15th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal (https://vocal.media) is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands (https://brands.vocal.media). Vocal’s community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities for them. “

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.