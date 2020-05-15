Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 15th (AEE, AEP, AES, AF, AG, ALL, ALTG, AM3D, AMAT, AMG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 15th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Ameren Corp alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.35 ($3.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $7.80 to $6.75. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $76.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $67.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $37.00 to $35.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €3.93 ($4.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $19.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $487.00 to $488.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €3.50 ($4.07) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $198.00 to $191.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $24.50 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $187.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €88.25 ($102.62) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €56.50 ($65.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €99.00 ($115.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $121.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $105.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Indus (ETR:INH) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $12.00 to $11.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $440.00 to $503.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $237.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $330.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $57.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €42.25 ($49.13) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $24.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.75 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $41.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $195.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $92.00 to $100.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $23.00 to $15.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $166.00 to $220.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $180.00 to $220.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $167.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $0.70 to $0.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.