Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 15th (CSTL, CTRA, CVET, CYBE, DBVT, DCOM, DNLI, DZSI, ECPG, EGRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 15th:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

