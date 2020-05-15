Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 15th (AZUL, CAL, CATM, CORT, DJCO, DORM, ERI, FRTA, FTCH, GMDA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 15th:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

