Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,869,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

