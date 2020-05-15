ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EPIX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

