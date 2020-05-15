Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Reaches $237,192.80

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Essentia has a market cap of $237,192.80 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.11 or 0.03473431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

