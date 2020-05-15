Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $175,243,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,083,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 580,446 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,825 shares of company stock worth $762,056. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

