Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $17,763.18 and approximately $532.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.03469846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031096 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,334,276 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

