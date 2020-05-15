EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,246.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $65,884.91 and approximately $9,246.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.03388646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

