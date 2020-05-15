Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 158,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,161. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETON. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

