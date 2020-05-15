Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eton Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

