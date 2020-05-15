Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 4.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 3,726,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,012. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

