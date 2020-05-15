Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 147,668 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,668 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold comprises about 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

VGZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

