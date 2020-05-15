EUTELSAT COMMUN/S’s (ETCMY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 3,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

