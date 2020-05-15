Evedo (EVED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.94 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $113,696.58 and approximately $2.94 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.03483283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030875 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,356,590 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

