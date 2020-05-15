Everex Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Everex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $274,940.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Mercatox and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.02008341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00087677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, BX Thailand, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

