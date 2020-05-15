Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Evergy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $204,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.96. 78,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,518. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

