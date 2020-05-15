Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $58,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 437,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 83,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

