Everus Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.03459275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,740,200 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

