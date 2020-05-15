Exagen Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

NYSE XGN opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Exagen has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.