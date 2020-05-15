Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday.

About Exicure

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.