EXMR FDN One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,552.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $166,642.65 and approximately $9,552.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03500704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031085 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.