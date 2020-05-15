Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 2,886,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

