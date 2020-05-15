Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Position Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.11% of Extended Stay America worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Extended Stay America by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.64. 72,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

