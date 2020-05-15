Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

