F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.09. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

