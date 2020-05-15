Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is First Trust Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Facebook worth $559,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.55. 9,077,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $584.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,845 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

