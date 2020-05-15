Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Facebook worth $452,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,241,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,176,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $196,264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,469 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,372,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,890,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $206.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,537,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average is $194.88. The company has a market cap of $584.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,845 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

