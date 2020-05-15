Factom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $353,610.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Factom has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $353,610.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00018252 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BCEX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.02014818 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,071,362 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, BCEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

