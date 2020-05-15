Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.11. 9,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.