Family Management Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

