FansTime (FTI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,917.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and HADAX. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $560,751.59 and approximately $38,917.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02016451 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00087189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00169418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

