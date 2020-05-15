Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%.

FTCH traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

