Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,486,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

