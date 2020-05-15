Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,870 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $596.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,902 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $143,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 832,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.