Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.