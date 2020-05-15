FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of FedEx worth $84,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $107.39. 20,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,373. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $179.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.