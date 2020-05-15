Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,670 ($87.74) to GBX 7,399 ($97.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,210 ($81.69).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON:FERG traded down GBX 112 ($1.47) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,706 ($75.06). 166,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,255.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,406.02.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.