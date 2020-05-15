Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Korbit, Bitbns and Binance. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,760,259 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Dcoin, MXC, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, BitAsset, Bitbns, IDEX, BitMax, Korbit, WazirX, Coinall, BiKi, HitBTC, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

