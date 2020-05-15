FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) & Broadway Financial (OTCMKTS:BYFC) Critical Survey

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -1.15% -0.42% -0.05% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and FFD Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.22 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A FFD Financial $19.27 million 2.79 $6.32 million N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadway Financial and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FFD Financial beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

