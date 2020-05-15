Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 1.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 146,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

